Fakenham Town manager looks to bolster his squad

Andy Cunningham is looking to bolster his Fakenham Town squad ahead of Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clash with Brantham Athletic.

The Ghosts chief handed first team debuts to Tom Dade, Jack Richardson and Tom Blake in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Gorleston – a game where Fakenham’s hard work in the first half was undone by costly individual errors after the break.

Speaking after Tuesday’s defeat Cunningham revealed he is hoping to add to his squad ahead of The Blue Imps’ visit to Clipbush Park this weekend.

He said: “I would like to have two or three more faces into the squad for the weekend to give us the strength in depth that we need at this level.

“When new faces come in it gives people a lift, because suddenly there is competition for places and people start looking over their shoulder, so everyone ups their game a bit.

“I thought the three lads who came in at Gorleston looked solid and did a good job and they will be in the frame for Saturday as well.”

The Ghosts will be without skipper Lewis Sturman against Brantham after the former Dereham Town and Wroxham midfielder picked up his tenth caution of the season at Emerald Park on Tuesday evening.

Brantham travel to Norfolk fourth in the Premier Division standings, while the Ghosts stay 22nd after Tuesday’s defeat.

Cunningham has urged his squad to cut out the errors that cost them on Tuesday when they return to action this weekend.

“We started the game really well and were on the front foot for most the first half,” he said.

“If we had got ourselves in front I think it would have been a different story, but mistakes cost us and then our heads dropped.

“Gorleston were a side down at the bottom a few weeks ago but have cut out the mistakes, put a good run together and are now sitting in mid-table; that is what we need to do.

“We can’t keep giving away cheap goals, especially against good opposition.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Paul Neary’s Downham Town welcome Halstead Town to Memorial Field in the Thurlow Nunn First Division.

Town will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich CBS last time out.

Both King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Swaffham Town are without a fixture.

Fakenham Town’s second string are in Norfolk Junior Cup action under the lights at Clipbush Park this evening (kick off 7.30pm).

The Ghosts’ Reserves welcome North East Norfolk League outfit Runton United; with a place in the semi-finals of the competition at stake.