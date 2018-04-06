Fakenham Town need to turn positives into points

Fakenham Town manager Andy Cunningham wants his side to start turning positives into points.

The Ghosts, who host Saffron Walden Town tomorrow, started brightly against Haverhill Borough last weekend but unforced errors saw them slip to a 2-0 defeat.

Cunningham is already looking ahead to next season and believes his side have to stop making life difficult for themselves.

“We have got to stop putting ourselves into difficult situations,” he told the Lynn News.

“We were well in the game, even on top for the first half, against Haverhill but then switched off and allowed them to take all three points.

“You can’t give anyone anything for free in his division and we have have done that too often.

“I’m already looking ahead to next season, whatever league we are going to be in; we will need to make sure we can take our chances and turn positives into points.”

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division tomorrow, Downham Town play host to Holland FC – just two days after making the trip to local rivals Wisbech St Mary on Thursday evening.

Paul Neary’s side, who will also host AFC Sudbury Reserves next Tuesday, are six points off the League’s top ten, where the Memorial Field chief is aiming to end this campaign.

Once the league season has finished, Downham will turn their attentions to the Norfolk Senior Cup final on Monday, May 22.

Also tomorrow, Swaffham Town travel to Team Bury looking to cement fourth place in the standings.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves make the trip to take on their counterparts from Braintree.

Ash Taylor’s side are a point behind their Essex hosts going into the game but have an excellent chance of securing a top-six finish this campaign.