Fakenham Town Res in seventh heaven versus Poringland

Have your say

Hadley & Ottaway

Anglian Combination

Division Two

Five second half goals sealed success for Fakenham Town Reserves, who triumphed 7-2 at home to Poringland Wanderers.

The third-place Ghosts were 2-0 up at half-time.

On target were Callum Brain, Ross Brewster with a hat-trick, Ian Bulley, Liam Forge and Joseph Harrison.

In the same division, a Chez Rust brace − one in each half − earned sixth-position Gayton United a 2-1 victory at Wells Town.

Also enjoying a 2-1 away win in Division Three were Redgate Rangers, at Costessey Sports.

Goals came from Alex Kittle and Ashley Quantrill.

In Division Four, Heacham won at Aylsham Res 3-1. Heacham scorers were Nathan Davies 2 and John Flanagan.

In Division Five North, Joshua Carlton and Daniel King 2 struck for Castle Acre Swifts in their 3-2 home success over Dussindale Rovers. Substitute Robert Howling came off the bench to earn Narborough a 1-1 draw with Norwich Eagles.

North West Norfolk League Division Two

Wesley Hudson and Chris Smith struck for Gayton United ‘A’ in their 2-2 deadlock with The Woottons, for whom Daniel Berry and Billy Russell replied.

More NWNL: page 79 of today’s (Fri, Dec 15) paper and our website