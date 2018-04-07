Fakenham U14 youngsters show off new kit

Have your say

Young footballers from Fakenham Town Football Club are looking extra smart every time they take to the pitch thanks to a new kit sponsorship.

The club’s under-14 side, who play Championship Division of the Norfolk Combined Football League, are being kindly sponsored by Hayes & Storr Solictors.

Fakenham under-14s are managed by Jason Day, organised by Mark Cushion and coached by Phil Sands.

Pictured right: Fakenham Town under-14 footballers receiving their new kit from Adam Bunkle a director at Hayes & Storr Solictors.