Five-star Denver through to semi-finals

Graver Cup

Quarter-final

Denver 5 Hunstanton 2 (AET)

Denver booked their place in the last four with an extra-time victory over NWNL Division Two leaders Hunstanton.

After soaking up some early pressure, Jesse Tierney netted to take his tally into double figures for the season.

Hunstanton levelled going into the interval, before a fantastic pass from Calum Clark found Simon Harvey who fired Denver back in front.

Hunstanton levelled matters for a second time from a free-kick and the woodwork denied Denver’s Darren Thorpe a winner in normal time.

Denver’s superior fitness showed and the three substitutes, Ross Lockwood, Gary Green and Robbie Jackson all allowed the home side to dominate the play in extra-time.

Thorpe rose highest from Aidan Hood’s long throw and his header squirmed underneath the ‘keeper before Clark found Matthew Wolfe, who coolly finished his one on one to put the game to bed.

Denver inflicted more misery on Hunstanton when a fantastic one-two with Andrew Carter put Hood in to complete the scoring.

PKS/Morris Armitage MoM: Jesse Tierney who led the line superbly.

Lynn Sunday League

Queen Elizabeth Cup

Semi-final

In a heated game, Southery ASA made their first ever final with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from two Matty’s, Weeds and Willis.

The final between Southery and CSKA Reserves will be played at The Walks on Sunday, May 13 (1.30pm).

Division One

Woodman’s Cottage moved off the bottom of the table with a fantastic 3-2 win over in-form Shouldham.

Martyn Williams and John Murphy scored for Shouldham but the win for Woodman’s came courtesy of Kensey Carter and Sam Moses (2).

Gaywood Athletic battled valiantly against top of the table England’s Hope but Hope’s relentless passing game proved decisive in a 4-1 win.

Hope took the lead inside four minutes through an unfortunate own goal and progressed to a 3-0 lead courtesy of a pair of Ben Jimson goals.

Gaywood battled hard throughout to get themselves on the scoresheet and finally did in the first minute of injury time through Arron Raven but Hope went straight up the other end and scored a fourth with the final kick of the game through Paul Richardson.

Division Two

The River turned Navy after West Lynn won the “T’other side o’ the river” derby against neighbours Clenchwarton.

Joe Addley and Andy were the derby heroes as West Lynn claimed the bragging rights with a 2-0 victory.

Ingoldisthorpe picked up their second league point of the season in a hard-earned 1-1 draw at home to promotion chasing Long Sutton.

Kyle Hitchcock’s fifth goal in four league games for Ingoldisthorpe cancelled out Rob Hook’s goal for Long Sutton.