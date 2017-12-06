Five-star King’s Lynn Town go seven points clear

Southern League Premier Division

St Neots 0 King’s Lynn Town 5

King’s Lynn Town surged seven points clear at the top of the Southern League table with their biggest win for more than two years.

Midfielder Simon Lappin got the ball rolling with his first goal in a Linnets shirt while Craig Parker, Michael Gash, Tom Ward and Leon Mettam added further efforts in the second half to end Saints’ eight game unbeaten run.

Lappin opened his Linnets account from the edge of the area on 10 minutes before both Gash and Parker had further opportunities to increase advantage in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts suffered a huge blow when defender Taylor Parr was sent-off for a tackle on Cameron Norman just before half-time.

Parker extended Lynn’s lead three minutes into the second half after Gash was given time and space to set up the opportunity.

Three goals in a seven minutes was suitable soon avenged last season’s 5-2 defeat.

Gash started the goal rush on 69 minutes from a fortuitously-awarded free kick.

Tom Ward then headed home a corner against his former club on 74 minutes and there was still time for Mettam to turn home Ryan Hawkins’ cross two minutes later.

St Neots: Emery, Bradshaw, Herd, Knight, Wood,Parr, O’ Malley, Horne (Marsh-Brown 80), Irwin (Brocolli 58), Shariff, Semble-Ferris (Butler 80). Subs: McDevitt, Marsh-Brown, Wiltshire, Brocolli, Butler.

Booked: O’Malley, Horne, Emery.

Sent-off: Parr.

Lynn: Street, Norman (McLeish 84), Fryatt, Gaughran, Ward, Jarvis, Lappin, Parker, Gash (Siddons 82), Mettam, Hawkins (82). Subs: Siddons, McLeish, McQuaid.

Scorers: Lappin 10, Parker 48, Gash 69, Ward 74, Mettam 76.

Attendance: 282.