Fog frustrates Fakenham Town as fixtures pile up

Fakenham Town’s season of frustration continued on Tuesday night when their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division match with Godmanchester Rovers was abandoned due to fog at half-time.

This leaves Fakenham facing six games on their travels in the next 15 days.

Fakenham, who travel to Kirkley and Pakefield tonight (7.45pm), had raced into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Conor Charlesworth and Kyle Plumb.

But Austin Diaper’s goal and Joe Furness’ penalty saw Rovers fight back to go in level at half-time.

With thick fog descending on Clipbush Park, the match referee was left with little choice but to abandon the game.

The Ghosts face a frustrating fixture headache between now and the end of the campaign.

Andy Cunningham’s side still have nine fixtures to go – the joint highest tally of any Premier Division Club – after being forced to replay their trips to Coggeshall and Ipswich Wanderers; after both sides fielded ineligible players against the Ghosts.

Starting this evening Fakenham are playing six times in just 15 days, with their season now finishing on Monday, May 7, to accommodate the fixture congestion.

Thurlow Nunn League teams will finish their campaigns across different days after the league was given approval by the FA to schedule games up to a week later than planned to complete a fixture backlog.

Club chairman Simon Barnes admitted the fixture situation is far from ideal.

Barnes said: “It’s not a great situation.

“The season is really dragging out and we have still got so many games to fit in.

“It really doesn’t help having Tuesday’s game abandoned but the referee had no choice.”

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division this weekend, Swaffham Town will be looking to follow up Tuesday’s night’s 2-1 win over March Town United with victory over Braintree Town’s second string.

Matt Prudence’s opener put Paul Hunt’s side ahead at the Lane on Tuesday, before the Hares levelled only for Joe Jackson to continue his fine form with a last gasp winner.

The Pedlars welcome Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow, while Downham Town, who defeated AFC Sudbury Reserves 3-0 on Tuesday night, travel to Needham Market Reserves.

Paul Neary’s side will be firm favourites travelling to the First Division’s basement side, as they look to end the season on a high ahead of the Norfolk Senior Cup Final.

In Division One, King’s Lynn Town Reserves, who won 2-1 at Norwich United on Wednesday night, host Framlingham at The Walks.