Frary out to keep his King’s Lynn Town place

No matter what he achieves in his career, King’s Lynn Town’s Dion Frary is unlikely to forget 2018.

It has been an incredible journey over the past year for the youngster who is determined to keep hold of his shirt after finally breaking into the first team.

On the eve of tomorrow’s clash against Banbury United at The Walks, Frary admitted he has had to remain patient before getting his chance.

Frary said: “It’s been frustrating having to wait for my chance after playing Step 4 and doing well for the last two seasons.

“I’ve been playing for the reserves and have had to be patient.

“Hopefully my patience and hard work has been worthwhile and I’ll keep my place in the first team.”

Despite the frustrations of limited playing time, Frary is still relishing the challenge of testing himself in a higher division and is enjoying life under manager Ian Culverhouse.

He added: “Since getting into the first team I found it very enjoyable but it has been challenging. The biggest difference is the pace and intensity of the matches and training.

“Obviously Ian has helped me a lot as a player and assisting me with my development.

“Backie (Rob Back) has also been good to me, making sure I keep my head up and assuring me my chance will come.”

The 20-year-old signed for the Linnets at the start of this season for £650 from Dereham Town but has been on the fringes of the first team since his arrival.

Since being catapulted into the side following an injury to defender Tom Ward, Frary has impressed with his attitude and fitness and scored his first senior goal during the 7-1 thumping of Gosport.

He said: “It was brilliant to score my first goal for the club and it felt like a great time to get it with the game being 0-0.

“It settled us down and we then scored 6 more to get an important 3 points. It made the long journey on a Tuesday night worthwhile and made the long journey home a lot easier.”

The youngster started his senior career at Fakenham Town, making his debut for the first-team at just 16 and also featured for the Norfolk County FA’s Under 18’s.

He captained Fakenham’s Under 18’s to the first round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in their history where they played AFC Wimbledon.

Now at Lynn, the youngster is hoping he can achieve his biggest feat yet by securing promotion this season and sees a bright future for himself at the Linnets.

He said: “The main aim this season is to gain promotion and as long as we keep performing as we are there is no reason we can’t achieve this.

“I’d like to push on and bring more success to the club and play as many games as possible.”