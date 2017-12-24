Gash provides some festive cheer for King’s Lynn Town

Merthyr Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town provided some festive cheer for their fans with a hard-fought victory at Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The Linnets - back in action for the first time since the 5-2 drubbing at Farnborough - worked hard for the three points with a battling display in Wales.

An early effort from Michael Gash separated the two sides to leave Lynn in pole position to remain top of the Southern League going into 2018.

Manager Ian Culverhouse told the club’s website: “I’m delighted with the lads today.

“To a man we where solid. We weren’t particularly good on the ball, but the lads stuck at it and we stood up to the task.

“All over the pitch we battled, from 1 to 11 and even the lads that came off the bench did their jobs well.

“That’s the response we needed. It’s not going to be pretty every week and it was ugly today but we’ve come away with the three points.”

Lynn got off to the perfect start when a delightful pass from Ryan Hawkins found Gash inside in the area.

Gash’s touch and finish matched the quality of the pass from Hawkins as he slipped the ball under the advancing Oliver Davies.

The Linnets were then forced to sustain a heavy amount of pressure from Merthyr on their 3G surface.

Ashley Evans got onto the end of a Ian Traylor corner, but his header was cleared off the line by the covering Hawkins.

On the stroke of half-time, Craig Parker nodded a Simon Lappin centre over the woodwork.

Shortly after the restart, both Sam Gaughran and Gash went close from Lappin crosses.

Alex Street was called into action by making a superb save as the game reached the mid-point of the second half.

Ian Traylor benefited from some slack Lynn defending before being denied by the fingertips of Street.

The Martyrs were reduced to 10 men when defender Jarrad Evans received his marching orders for bringing down substitute Leon Mettam.

Mettam should have wrapped up all the points for Culverhouse’s side late on when he beat two defenders before unleashing a low shot that was well-saved by Davies between the home posts.

Next up for the Linnets is a home Boxing Day game against St Ives Town.

Merthyr: O. Davies, A. Davies, Tancock, Wright, Harris, Evans, Reddy. Franklin, Traylor, Bowen, Jenkins. Subs: John, Martin, Lewis, Flower, Prosser

Lynn: Street, Norman (McQuaid), Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Ward, Frary (McLeish), Lappin, Jarvis, Gash, Parker, Hawkins (Mettam). Subs not used: Siddons, Hilliard.

Scorer: Gash 6.

Attendance: 502.