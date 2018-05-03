Golden goals as King’s Lynn Town book place in play-off finals

Southern League

play-off semi-final

King’s Lynn Town 3

Weymouth 0

Few things bring a stadium to life quite like a high-profile play-off encounter under the floodlights.

And King’s Lynn Town are beginning to make a habit of delivering their best when it matters most.

Their midweek wins against Hereford and Kettering earlier in the season, coming from behind to win both matches, were incredible.

But Wednesday night’s latest chapter in what is turning out to be a remarkable campaign was nothing short of sensational.

Goals, yes, but not just any goals and from a football fan’s perspective you’ll do well to see three as good anywhere in the course of a season.

Defender Cameron Norman got the ball rolling with a carbon-copy of the 25-yard free-kick that he scored against Chesham on Saturday.

Ninety seconds later it was midfielder Craig Parker’s turn to put forward his contender for goal of the season with a 30-yard strike on the half-volley.

But perhaps the best of the lot was still to come after Cameron King unleashed a howitzer of a volley past visiting goalkeeper Will Dennis from 25 yards six minutes before the break.

The trio of golden goals wrapped up one of the best first half displays seen at The Walks for many years and Lynn comfortably held onto their lead in the second half.

Norman said: “I don’t think we could have played much better from start to finish.

“We are probably never going to score goals like that again in a season, let alone three in one game.

“That shows the kind of quality that we’ve got in this team. We needed the big players to turn up in the big games and tonight they did.”

Reflecting on his astonishing strike, Cameron King said: “The ball came across to me on the edge of the box and I’m hearing ‘just hit it’ from behind me.

“I think if I take a touch I’m going to get closed down, so I’ve watched it come down and just hit it. I don’t think I will ever hit another one better in all of my life.”

King added: “I’d like to say that we scored scrappy goals because that’s what we needed to do but tonight we did completely the opposite.

“Cam’s goal set the tone for the evening really and he scored one like that on Saturday.

“You know with Parks (Craig Parker) that he has got that technical quality about him, he’s been striking them like that at season.”

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Lappin, Fryatt, Jarvis, King (McQuaid 89), Parker, Gash, Hilliard (Ward 74), Hawkins (Mettam 74). Subs not used: Frary and Siddons.

Scorers: Norman 14, Parker 15. King 39.

Weymouth: Dennis, Wells (Wakefield 63), Buckley, Zubar, Cazé Da Silva (Davis h/t), Carmichael, McCarthy, Baggie (Baker 63), Thomson, Goodship, Brooks. Subs not used: Sa and Stewart.

Booked: Da Silva, Buckley, Carmichael, Goodship, Wakefield, Zubar.

Attendance: 1,223.

Referee: Abi Marriott.