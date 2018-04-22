Gr-eight display as Dersingham pull off fine win

Mid Norfolk League

Under 16

Dersingham 8

Hungate 1

Rovers returned to winning ways after a disappointing performance in the last game and won comfortably against a good Hungate side.

The hosts went in 2-0 up with goals from Scott Moore and Jack Hazel.

The second half was a more one sided affair with Rovers using their wide players to great effect.

Although Hungate replied, scorers for Dersingham were Scott Moore (2), Will Woodhuse (2), Jack Hazel (3) and Ben Welch.

Overall a very good team performance, with Scott Moore outstanding on the wing.

Reffley 4

Dersingham 2

Rovers were not at their best in the first half and soon found themselves 2-0 down.

Luke Batterham made several good saves for the away side to keep them in touch.

At the end of the first half Dersingham pulled themselves back in the game with Jack Hazel continuing his good form with a calm finish following good set up play.

Rovers came out in the second half looking far more determined and levelled the match with a great individual goal from Ben Welch before Reffley regained control.

MoM: Brandon Tuttle who ran the midfield.

Under 12

Downham Town 5

Woottons Dragons 1

A Harrison Brant hat-trick helped Downham to victory at home to Woottons Dragons.

The breakthrough arrived courtesy of a Brant header following a fine Owen Stacey cross.

Brant then made it two with a great turn after a ball in from David MacQueen, before another pinpoint Stacey cross was headed in by Jevan Cook.

Brant completed his treble before half-time, firing into the bottom corner, with MacQueen again the provider.

Downham’s only goal in the second half came from a curling effort by Luke Hurcombe. To their credit, Dragons forced Downham goalkeeper Elliot Phillips into some excellent saves.