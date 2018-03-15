Hazel stars as Dersingham Rovers reach semi with Fakenham win

Mid-Norfolk Youth League U16 Sub Cup

Fakenham U15 3

Dersingham

Rovers U16 10

Rovers progressed into the semi-final of the cup competition with a good all round performance.

Dersingham started well having not played for several weeks and soon found themselves 3-0 ahead with well taken goals from Jack Hazel, Will Woodhouse and Scott Moore.

The away side passed the ball very well and despite conceding a goal went in at half-time 5-1 up.

Rovers were able to make several changes in the second half to enable the whole squad to have much needed game time and continued to control the game.

Fakenham to their credit never gave up and despite the final scoreline the Fakenham keeper had an outstanding game.

Goal scorers for the Rovers were Scott Moore (2), Benji Richardson, Jack McGee, Will Woodhouse, and Jack Hazel (5).

Geoffrey Collings & Co man of the match: all of the Rovers players had very good games despite the long lay off, but Jack Hazel included a superbly taken fifth goal.