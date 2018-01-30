Hereford midfielder doubtful for King’s Lynn Town promotion clash

Midfielder Calvin Dinsley is a major injury doubt when Hereford make their longest trip of the season to Norfolk tonight.

Dinsley, who started for the Bulls in central defence the previous weekend, missed Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Banbury United at Edgar Street.

On the Dinsley situation, manager Peter Beadle said: “He trained on Thursday and when he went to have a shot he tweaked his knee a little bit.

“He’s as frustrated as we are because he comes back, gets himself fit and plays like he did on Saturday and then he’s out again.

“It’s frustrating for both us and him, but hopefully it’s nothing too major.”

The Bulls recently signed defender Jordan Cullinane-Liburd from Rushall Olympic.

The 22-year-old can play anywhere across the back line and made his debut for the club in the recent 1-0 victory at Dorchester Town.

In the past month, the Bulls have beaten fellow promotion contenders Kettering Town away and came from 2-0 down at Slough to pick up a point thanks to two stoppage time goals.

The last time Lynn met Hereford was during the Bulls’ famous 1971-72 FA Cup run when they defeated Newcastle before facing West Ham.

Hereford will be even bigger odds-on favourites to win Evo-Stik South should they win at the Walks.

Their dangerman is potent frontman John Mills.

Mills has hit a century of goals for the Bulls in just two seasons and already has 22 to his name this campaign, six of which have come from the penalty spot.