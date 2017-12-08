Holly Meadows pick up FA Charter Standard award

Holly Meadows Youth Football Club’s (HMYFC) Charter Standard Award was presented by Michael Banham, chairman of Norfolk County Football Association, on Saturday morning.

HMYFC play home matches at Holly Meadows School in Pott Row.

Holly Meadows under-7s against Fakenham Ghosts

They are a family friendly club in only their second season and have already attained the FA Charter Standard award, an accreditation awarded to clubs rigorously adjudged to be well-run and sustainable – and which prioritise child protection, quality coaching and implementation of the Respect programme.

They currently run three teams, providing a fun, friendly and enjoyable football environment for around 35 local children aged from 5 to 10.

Any children currently aged 4 and 5 are welcome to join and be part of their new teams which will start up in the Spring.

Details will be posted on their Facebook page nearer the time.

l Pictured right: Holly Meadows YFC Under-7s v Fakenham Ghosts. mlnf17af12006