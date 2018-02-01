Hope move second on goal difference in King’s Lynn Sunday League

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

England’s Hope secured their third Division One win in a row to move into second place in the table on goal difference.

Shouldham were the visitors to Marshland Smeeth, still upbeat after their fine win in the County Cup the previous week.

But they were brought back to earth after a fine England’s Hope display, where goals from Ben Fenn, Cory Collins, Alfy Cooper, Joe Whyborn and Paul Richardson completed a 5-2 success.

Shouldham’s goals were scored by John and Daniel Murphy.

League leaders CSKA Emneth entertained Woodsman’s Cottage in a 14-goal thriller at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

A final score of 9-5 was evidence of a highly-entertaining game which CSKA always had under control despite conceding five goals, including a Kai Scott Henson hat-trick and singles from Anthony Walbridge and Ben Pearce.

Result of the day was from Southery ASA who held Chilvers to a 3-3 home draw.

Goals from Robbie Eves, Lewis Tighe and Simon Bird matched the three goals for Chilvers scored by Callum Smith and a brace from Kris Smith.

With leaders CSKA Reserves dropping two more points, the Division Two title race has opened up with Sutton St James, Gorefield and Long Sutton Sunday starting to make a challenge.

Long Sutton Sunday and CSKA Reserves shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Jamie Taylor scored for Long Sutton Sunday and an own goal secured a point for each team.

Gorefield entertained pre-season title contenders West Lynn Sunday.

Despite an Adam Leadley goal for West Lynn, Gorefield dominated the game to run out 3-1 winners with goals from Jamie Leet, Ricky Melton and Gary Green.

Tydd St Mary, still looking for their first point, were outclassed by Ingoldisthorpe in a game kindly hosted by the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

New boys Kyle Hitchcock notched a treble and Callum Fisher scored a brace and Andrew Wragg added a sixth.

George Graver Cup

Denver 1 Terrington 0

Denver responded to last week’s 4-1 loss to Terrington in superb fashion.

Simon Harvey started up top for the first time this season.

Despite Aidan Hood and Matthew Wolfe repeatedly beating Terrington’s full backs and putting some great balls into the box, they didn’t take the lead until just before the interval.

Wolfe and Harvey set up Robbie Jackson who’s over hit long ball through to Andrew Carter reached the goalkeeper only for him to miss the ball completely.

PKS/ Morris Armitage Man-of-the-Match: Calum Clark.

Denver were forced into subs when Aidan and Jamie Plummer both went off with minor injuries but held strong in what was another superb defensive performance.