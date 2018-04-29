Hope move to within two points of King’s Lynn title

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

England’s Hope moved to within two points of reclaiming the Division One title that they lost to CSKA last season, writes Rob Bunting.

They made the short trip across the Fens to Southery and returned home three points richer after a 7-1 win.

The leading man for Hope was Paul Richardson who smashed in four with supporting goals from Michael Chow (2) and Josh Ridsdill.

Matty Willis bagged a consolation for gallant Southery ASA.

Chilvers stay hot on the heels of Hope after a 3-1 away win over the form team, Shouldham.

John Murphy continues to plunder goals with Shouldham’s consolation but Chilvers ensured the win through Kevin Leggett, Brad Lake and Ryan Scott.

CSKA had a local derby with Woodman’s Cottage and nabbed bragging rights in a 4-2 win over their hosts.

Toby Allen was the main man with a hat-trick, Jack Rowson scoring the other.

Woodmans scored through Ant Walbridge and Richard Hunt.

Division Two

There was a heavyweight clash of the top two in Division Two as Gorefield hosted Sutton St James.

If Gorefield won, they would win the league but as it was, Sutton smashed a 5-1 win to remain in the title hunt.

The title is still in Gorefield’s hands but with Sutton having finished all their games now, it is a nervous nail biting wait for them.

Johnny Harnwell notched for Gorefield but the exciting title run-in was set-up by goals from Matty Eaton 3, Kurt Scott and Sam Cooper.

Gorefield were due to play Long Sutton on Tuesday and finish with CSKA Reserves away next Sunday.

Sunday sees the final round of fixtures where the titles will be decided.

