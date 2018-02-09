Hungry like the Wolfe as Denver win

North West Norfolk League

Division One

League Cup

Denver 6 Birchwood 0

Denver made it three wins from as many games against Birchwood this season in a stylish performance.

The scoring was opened when Matthew Wolfe’s sheer determination in the box to win the ball allowed him to poke home from close range.

Dion Evans then preyed on a defensive mishap to make it 2-0 as he smashed the ball past the keeper into the roof of the net. Denver kept pressing and looked dangerous with every attack and made it three when Marcus Cumberbatch skipped past a couple of defenders and let fly from 20 yards.

Wolfe then took his account to eight goals for the season and made it 4-0 when he leapt highest and met a great cross to head past the keeper.

Evans added his second of the game and 10th of the campaign to make it 5-0 after he picked up a great ball through and smashed a shot into the net.

Denver came out in the second half slowly and allowed Birchwood their best chance of the game but Jamie Plummer’s last-ditch tackle ensured that Ben Young in goal had a fairly quiet afternoon.

Denver made several subs in the second half and it was the returning Bobby Sheets who got Denver’s sixth when he turned and spun on the edge of the box and hit a superb half volley past the rooted goalkeeper.

PKS/ Morris Armitage MoM: Andrew Carter for his superb work in breaking up the Birchwood attacks.

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 12

Downham Town 1

Woottons Lions 2

Downham suffered their first defeat of the season to a well-organised Woottons Lions team.

Although Downham enjoyed most of the possession in the first half, they struggled to break down a determined Lions defence.

Eventually, Downham took the lead, when David MacQueen threaded a through-ball to Sam Lloyd, who made no mistake with the finish.

The Lions, who executed their gameplan perfectly, roared into the second half and found an equaliser, following a long ball upfield.

Downham pressed forward, looking to restore their lead, but the Lions’ defence held firm.

On a rare foray into the Downham half, a Lion pounced on a loose ball and gave his side the victory.

Downham don’t have long to wait for another chance to tame the Lions, as they travel to North Wootton to take them on again this Sunday.