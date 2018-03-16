In-form King’s Lynn Town host Farnborough

King’s Lynn Town tomorrow bid to continue their promotion push on the back of beating two top-five sides at home to Farnborough at The Walks.

Manager Ian Culverhouse said after the midweek win over Slough, following Lynn inflicting a super first double of the season over leaders Hereford: “The boys were outstanding and to carry on where they left on Saturday is fantastic.

“The pitch was diabolical for both teams. It wasn’t much of a spectacle for the fans unfortunately but we’ve found a way to win. That’s what good teams do, and we’re a good team.

“Beating Hereford and now Slough tonight, shows that we can compete and we’ve got nothing to fear.

“We are just taking it one game at a time and as long as we turn up and compete and be competitive in every game then we’ve got a good chance.”

“Slough are another good team. The league table doesn’t lie and they are enjoying a good season like ourselves.”

He told www.kltown.co.uk: “Within our group we have a very strong togetherness and spirit which you must have if you want to be challenging at the end of April.

“We have set ourselves some high standards this season and we need to show that in every game between now and the season’s end.

“The group are hungry to do well and to achieve but we are all very well aware that the need to remain focused and concentrated is key over the next few weeks.”

Last Saturday, Farnborough slumped to a 4-1 away defeat at Banbury United in the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier and have lost ten games on their travels already this season.

Manager Spencer Day’s ’Boro troops fell foul of Banbury forward Elliot Sandy who netted all four home goals, including a penalty. The other three strikes all resulted from free-kicks or crosses directed into the box.

But before that Farnborough had won their three previous Premier matches, at Hitchin Town 3-1, over Biggleswade Town 2-1 and at St Ives Town 4-2; as well as last week’s home friendly with Metropolitan Police, 3-1.

The Walks outfit will owe The Yellows one, as King’s Lynn Town lost 5-2 in the away fixture at the Easy As HGV Stadium on December 9.

Striker Liam Mettam continues his three-game suspension for the second-spot side following his red card against Tiverton.