Ingoldisthorpe defy the odds in cup victory

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing League Cup quarter-final

“Local football is dying”, they said.

“No-one cares any more”, they said.

After snow was cleared from early on and 22 lads took to the freezing conditions, it’s clear that isn’t the case, writes Rob Bunting.

Ingoldisthorpe hosted Gorefield in freezing, but playable conditions.

Gorefield, who were presented with the Gould Barbers Team of the Month matchball for February before the game, are having a stellar season and looking toprogress in multiple cup competitions.

Ingoldisthorpe are bottom of Division Two and the only side in the whole league without a league win this season.

The beauty of cup football is that form goes out the window and this was certainly the case as Ingoldisthorpe registered a fantastic 2-1 win to progress to the league cup semi-final, where they will face England’s Hope this Sunday.

Adam Key notched for Gorefield but goals from heroes Ricky Ramshaw and Ant Kelly gave ’Thorpe their biggest win of the season.

Queen Elizabeth Cup

semi-final

CSKA Reserves welcomed Clenchwarton Victory to The Cage with the victors being the first confirmed team in the showpiece at The Walks on May 13.

CSKA Reserves, top of Division Two, took their time to get going but once they did, there was only one outcome as they romped away to an emphatic 7-0 win with self-proclaimed “best player in the division” Nathan Watson finding the back of the net twice.

Ryan Barnes banished memories of a cup final open goal miss with two goals while Shaun Dickerson also notched a brace.

Lewis Thompson completed the rout.

Gorefield and Southery will compete the other semi-final.

Division One

CSKA made the trip across to Shouldham with the aim of gaining revenge for their recent 4-3 defeat at home.

Shouldham were smarting from a county cup semi-final defeat last week and were in no mood to taste defeat again.

The freezing conditions were not going to stop both teams putting on a Sunday football masterclass which finished 6-6.

Shouldham found themselves 3-1 up and seemingly cruising before being pegged back to 3-3.

Shouldham again increased their lead to 5-3 before CSKA took a 6-5 lead, only for Shouldham to equalise.

The game had everything; three penalties and a lot of defensive calamities which led to arguably the game of the season.

Jo Malby helped himself to a treble with John Murphy, Alex Oughton and Darren Street completing the scoring for Shouldham.

Kieron Hamilton led the way for CSKA with four goals, supported by Tommy Brazil and Dave Abbott in what turned out to be a classic cup encounter.

n Sunday saw a few postponements due to the sudden cold snap, but not without a great effort from West Lynn, Sutton St James, England’s Hope and Southery ASA, all out early, clearing snow off pitches and trying everything to get their games on.

The league thanks all teams for their efforts in trying to get the game on.

With the cancellations the fixtures have been updated so please refer to the Full-Time website for up-to-date fixtures.

n The league are now starting to look for matchball sponsors for their forthcoming cup finals at The Walks and Wisbech.

Anyone who might be interested in helping out, should contact league secretary Rob Bunting at: kingslynnsundayleague@gmail.com