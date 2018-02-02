It’s business as normal for Swaffham Town boss Hunt

Thurlow Nunn League

Paul Hunt is not going to rise to the bait from rival Thurlow Nunn Division One managers attempting to turn up the heat on Swaffham Town.

The Pedlars’ chief has guided his squad firmly into the promotion race with Swaffham currently fourth in the league standings.

Leiston Reserves travel to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow (2.15pm) after the Pedlars floodlights failed during their match with Halstead last weekend, causing the game to be abandoned with the score at 1-1.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, Hunt is happy for his side’s promotion rivals to keep talking up his side’s chances of promotion.

Hunt said: “When you are in the mix after getting relegated the year before you hear other managers trying to shift the pressure onto you and your players.

“We know that we have had a couple of high scoring games that have turned a few heads and when we play we try not to disappoint.

“Pressure is inevitable when you get near the top but we are happy just doing what we do and not worrying about what others sides are doing or expecting us to do.

“We take each game as it comes and we know we need to keep winning to stay in and around the promotion mix.”

Elsewhere in Division One tomorrow Downham Town travel to basement side Team Bury, looking to build on last weekend’s Norfolk Senior Cup upset at Yarmouth Town.

Paul Neary’s side find out tonight who they will meet in the semi-finals of the draw. They could face Wymondham Town, Dereham Town or Norwich United.

In the Premier Division this weekend, Fakenham Town travel to Histon looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Newmarket Town.

Ghosts chief Andy Cunnigham is looking for a response from his players in Cambridgeshire tomorrow afternoon.

Cunningham said: “Saturday was disappointing, we were well in the game for the first 40 minutes and weathered their storm really well.

“They got ahead just before half-time and then got a second just after, which killed us really.

“The goals couldn’t have come at a worse time for us.

“We had some good chances to take the lead before going behind and I want to see us taking them. If we had it would have been a different story.

“The message going in Histon to make sure we make our chances count.”