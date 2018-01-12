It’s pay what you want for King’s Lynn Town Reserves game

King’s Lynn Town Reserves have made tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash against Woodbridge Town at The Walks a pay what you want game.

Club officials have made the move in the hope of attracing a bumper gate for second versus fifth-placed clash.

Woodbridge arrive in Norfolk as the only unbeaten side in Thurlow Nunn Division One, having won 17 and drawn three of their 20 fixtures so far.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “Woodbridge are a good team and along with Swaffham are probably the best sides in the division.

“They’ve been together four or five seasons and you can see that. They are favourites to win the league.

“We fielded a very young side when we played them away, but we still went toe-to-toe against them for long periods of the game.

“We’ve made the game a pay what you want fixture and hopefully there will be a good crowd to get behind us.”

Back, who has the rarity of a full squad to pick from, says his players will need little motivating before they take to the field.

“It will be difficult, but we’d love to be the first team to beat them this season,” he said.

“Even though we are here to develop the younger players at the club, the lads still have a good winning mentality.

“Although we can’t go up, I set us a target of finishing in the top half of the table.

“Ian (Culverhouse) isn’t worried where we finish in the table, he just wants us to keep developing the youngsters and eventually bring them through to the first team.

“You have to remember that we are a reserve side and don’t have the luxury of being able to field the same side every week.

“Sometimes we have to make five or six changes for a game, depending on the circumstances at the club.”