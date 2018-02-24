It’s the Jackson Five for King’s Lynn Sunday League outfit Chilvers

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Division One

Southery ASA travelled into King’s Lynn to play Chilvers and came home empty-handed after Swaffham Town frontman Joe Jackson, pictured far right, smashed five goals in a resounding 7-0 victory.

Further goals from Kris Smith and Andrew Wood completed a one-sided affair.

Division Two

CSKA Reserves and West Lynn played out the ‘unicorn’ of Sunday football, a 0-0 draw.

The CSKA manager, Nathan Watson, was quoted as saying: “The less said about the game, the better.”

Long Sutton battled to a 4-3 win over Ingoldisthorpe with Kyle Hitchcock bagging a treble for Ingoldisthorpe.

The three points were secured through Calvin Bird, Warren Skills, Joseph Sutton and Jordan Heeley.

Clenchwarton moved up to fourth in the table following their 1-4 away victory over Tydd St Mary.

Tydd, who are still searching for their first league win of the campaign, notched through Dan Armsby with Clenchwarton claiming the points through Kyle Williamson, Damien Jarmen and an Alex Thaxton brace.

Queen Elizabeth Cup

Quarter-final

Sutton St James hosted Gorefield and thanks to Ed Pentney for Sutton and James McManus for Gorefield, the game went to extra-time after a 1-1 draw.

Gorefield found another couple of gears in extra-time and romped to an impressive 5-1 win.

Goals arrived from James McManus (2), Tom Crowson (2) and Jack Mockford.

Queen Elizabeth Cup semi-final draw (to be played on March 25): Gorefield v Southery ASA, CSKA Reserves v Clenchwarton.

North West Norfolk League

Sponsored by Novus

League Cup

Heacham 0 Snettisham 2

A much-depleted Snettisham side played the first half with ten men, but still went into the interval with a two-goal lead.

Mark Sainty scored the first and Snettisham’s man-of-the-match Matt Young registered the second from an acute angle.

Heacham played their part though and the “evergreen” Nathan Stockdale was their man-of-the-match.

n Turn to page 86 for all of the weekend’s football fixtures.