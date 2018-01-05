Jarvis: No time to dwell on defeat

Midfielder Ryan Jarvis says the short turnaround between fixtures means King’s Lynn Town can’t dwell on their New Year’s Day defeat ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Dorchester.

Jarvis admits the 1-0 defeat against Kettering Town hurt the dressing room, but knows that a positive response against the Magpies is the only way of putting things right.

Reflecting on Monday, Jarvis said: “We were all disappointed with the result as we dominated the game at Kettering, but there’s still a long way to go.

“It did hurt us, but you can’t get too down about it. We conceded a poor goal and didn’t take our chances

“We’ve got to keep playing the way we have been and try to limit our mistakes. We have a good team here and it’s about staying calm and relaxed.

“When we are relaxed, we play some of our best football. Kettering weren’t the best side we have played this season and they are going to drop points between now and the end of the season.”

Despite suffering their fifth reverse of the season at Latimer Park, Jarvis knows that maintaining their early-season form could be good enough to see the Linnets to automatic promotion.

“The amount of points we’ve picked up in the first half of the season has been incredible,” admitted Jarvis.

“We’ve been averaging more than two points a game. If we could do something similar in the second half of the season we could be looking at finishing with between 95 and 100 points.

“We’ve got to remain mentally focused. We have enough quality in the squad to get results against some of the bigger sides in the league, but it is equally-important that we get get the job done against the lesser teams in the table.”

Yesterday, the club announced the departure of defender Sam Gaughran.

Gaughran made 118 appearances for the Linnets, scoring five goals.

The club are expected to bring in a new face before the weekend as manager Ian Culverhouse looks to freshen up his squad for the second half of the campaign.

On the fixture front, the Linnets have rearranged their trip to Gosport Borough for Tuesday night.

The Walks outfit will now host title rivals Slough Town on Tuesday, March 13 - three days after their trip to Hereford FC.