Joe Add-s West Lynn consolations as CSKA Res triumph in King’s Lynn Sunday League

King’s Lynn Sunday League Sponsored by Double G Clothing

DIVISION Two

Due to the adverse weather conditions, only one match survived.

West Lynn Sunday switched their game against CSKA Reserves to the 3G pitch at Alive Leisure Lynnsport.

King’s Lynn Sunday and District League would like to thank Alive Leisure and the West Lynn Sunday/CSKA Reserves teams for their efforts in playing the fixture.

In an early Division Two title contender, it was an even first half reflected by the 1-1 half-time score.

After the break CSKA Reserves took control of the game with some fine passing football despite the conditions. A brace from Ryan Barnes and further goals from Curt Knight, Connor Ratcliffe and Jake Miller was enough for the visitors to take the points.

Joe Addley scored twice for West Lynn, with the second being a consolation.

Fixtures Sunday 16.12.17

Division 1: Chilvers v Shouldham, Gaywood Athletic v CSKA Emneth, Southery ASA v England’s Hope.

League Cup Replay: CSKA Yg Boys v Woodsman’s Cottage.

Division 2: CSKA Res v Sutton St. James, Gorefield v West Lynn Sunday, Long Sutton v Clenchwarton, Tydd St. M v Ingoldisthorpe.

Monday 17.12

Southern League Premier: Dorchester v Farnborough.

Thurlow Nunn Youth League: Peterborough NS v King’s Lynn.

Results Saturday 9.12

Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination

Division 2: Wells Town 1 Gayton United 2; Fakenham Town Res 7 Poringland Wands 2.

Top half

Easton 13 12 1 0 37

East Harling 12 7 4 1 25

Fakenham Tn Res 10 8 0 2 24

Holt United 13 7 2 4 23

Martham 12 7 1 4 22

Gayton United 12 6 3 3 21

Thetford Rvrs 14 6 3 5 21

Poringland Wds 10 5 3 2 18

Division Three: Costessey Sp’s 1 Redgate Rangers 2; Swaffham Town Res v Beccles C’n P-P.

Top half

Buxton 12 10 0 2 30

Hingham Ath 14 8 3 3 27

Gorleston Res 10 8 1 1 25

Swaffham Tn Res 14 7 2 5 23

Beccles Caxton 11 6 3 2 21

Redgate Rangers 12 7 0 5 21

Earsham 14 6 3 5 21

CEYMS Res 12 5 2 5 17

Division Four: Aylsham Res 1 Heacham 3.

Top 12

Heacham 11 11 0 0 33

Bradenham Ws Res 11 9 0 2 27

Gt Yarmouth T Res 11 8 1 2 25

Wymondham T Res 13 6 4 3 22

Aylsham Res 13 7 1 5 21*

Mulbarton Ws Res 11 5 5 1 20

Waveney Res 14 6 3 5 20*

Downham Tn Res 11 6 0 5 18

Sheringham Res 14 6 1 7 18*

St Andrews Res 12 5 2 5 17

Bungay T Res 13 5 1 7 16

Gayton U Res 10 4 2 4 14

Norfolk Primary Cup Round 4: Redgate Rangers Res A - W Gayton United Res.

Division Five North: Castle Acre Swifts 3 Dussindale Rovers 2; Hellesdon Res v Necton P-P; Narborough 1 Norwich Eagles 1.

C Acre Swifts 10 10 0 0 30

Hellesdon Res 12 9 2 1 29

Dussindale Rovers 11 8 1 2 25

UEA Res 12 8 1 3 25

Norwich Eagles 12 5 5 2 20

Narborough 14 4 3 7 15

Easton Res 11 4 2 5 14

Hindringham Res 12 4 2 6 14

Necton 12 4 2 6 14

Mundford Res 6 3 0 3 9

Thorpe Village 13 2 1 10 7

Redgate Rangers Res 8 1 1 6 3*

Wells Town Res 11 0 0 11 -3*

* deductions

North West Norfolk League

Division 1: Birchwood 1 Denver 3; Heacham Res 1 AFC Lynn 12; Ingoldisthorpe 3 Thornham 2; Terrington v Snettisham P-P.

AFC Lynn 9 9 0 0 27

Denver 10 5 2 3 17

Birchwood 11 5 1 5 16

Snettisham 10 4 3 3 15

Terrington 7 4 2 1 14

Ingoldisthorpe 9 2 2 5 8

Bishops Lynn 7 2 1 4 7

Thornham 10 2 1 7 7

Heacham Res 9 2 0 7 6

Division 2: AFC Lynn Res 2 F.C. International 1; AFC Walpole v South Creake P-P; Gayton United ‘A’ 2 The Woottons 2; Marshland Saints v Hunstanton P-P; Pentney 0 Docking Rangers 0.

Hunstanton 10 8 1 1 25

AFC Walpole 10 7 3 0 24

AFC Lynn Res 13 7 3 3 24

Gayton ‘A’ 13 7 2 4 23

Docking Rangers 11 6 2 3 20

F.C. Int’nal 11 3 3 5 12

The Woottons 12 3 3 6 12

Pentney 12 3 2 7 11

Marshland Saints 10 2 3 5 9

Watlington S&S Clb 11 3 0 8 9

South Creake 11 2 0 9 6

Division 3: Birchwood Res 0 Ingoldisthorpe Res 7; Hungate Rvs 2 Reffley 3; The Woottons Res 1 Heacham SC 8; West Winch 3 Hunstanton Tn 2.

Ingoldisthorpe Res 12 9 1 2 28

Reffley 11 9 0 2 27

Terrington Res 12 7 2 3 23

West Winch 13 7 1 5 22

The Woottons Res 12 5 1 6 16

Heacham S Club 10 4 1 5 13

Birchwood Res 12 3 3 6 12

Hungate Rovers 11 3 1 7 10

Hunstanton Town 13 0 2 11 2

Fixtures tomorrow (Dec 16)

Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination

Division 2: Thetford Rovers v Gayton United, Fakenham Town Res v Acle United Res.

Division Three: Redgate Rangers v Swaffham Town Res.

Division Four: Bradenham Wands Res v Heacham, Gayton United Res v Gt Yarmouth Town Res, Wymondham Town Res v Downham Town Res.

Division Five North: Easton Res v Castle Acre Swifts, Hellesdon Res v Narborough, Mundford Res v Necton, Norwich Eagles v Redgate Rangers Res.

North West Norfolk League

Division 1: AFC Lynn v Snettisham, Bishops Lynn v Heacham Reserves, Denver v Ingoldisthorpe, Terrington v Thornham.

Division 2: Docking Rangers v AFC Lynn Reserves, Gayton United ‘A’ v AFC Walpole, Hunstanton v South Creake, Watlington Sports & Social Club v Marshland Saints.