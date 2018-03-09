Kettering Town chairman hits out at King’s Lynn price increase

The chairman at one of King’s Lynn Town’s promotion rivals has slammed the decision to increase ticket prices for the forthcoming clash between the sides.

Kettering Town chief David Mahoney has described Lynn’s’s decision to increase their admission prices for the Easter Monday clash with Kettering Town at The Walks as “sad”.

Lynn have announced that the huge clash against the Poppies will be a Category B match with admission £15 for adults, £12 Concessions (senior, disabled, student) and £4 for those aged 12-18.

Under-11s have free entry, while there is an additional £1 for unreserved seating which applies to all.

Mahoney told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: “Personally I think it’s sad that King’s Lynn have taken this decision.

“I have total sympathy with both sets of fans and understand that some of our supporters have already decided that whilst they will attend, they won’t arrive at the club until shortly before kick-off and won’t be spending any extra funds on drinks, food or matchday programmes.

“So while King’s Lynn will get their £15, they won’t be getting a lot more.

“Making the books balance in our league is hard and having a varied pricing structure for matches isn’t new but can this price really be justified at our level?

Some Poppies fans have threatened to boycott the fixture between two sides who are on course to secure play-off places.

Lynn also charged £15 for the recent home clash with title favourites Hereford, while the Boxing Day clash against St Ives had also been earmarked for an increase until a late U-turn by Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve.

A club spokesman for the Linnets said: “It was a decision taken in the summer after a consultation meeting with the Friend Of The Linnets and season ticket holders and that the original decision was for three games at £15 – now it’s only two.

“Incentives were offered to supporters to become members or purchase a season ticket as prices would remain at £12 for them.”