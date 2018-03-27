King completes thrilling comeback by King’s Lynn Town

King’s Lynn Town 2 Basingstoke Town 1

King’s Lynn Town produced a thrilling finish at The Walks to keep the pressure on leaders Hereford and all but cement their place in the play-offs.

The Linnets netted twice inside 90 seconds in the dying minutes with Cameron King scoring a dramatic winner.

Lynn’s fifth successive win sees them remain hot on the heels of the Bulls while extending the gap between themselves and Royston, who are just outside the play-off places in sixth spot, to 24 points.

The hosts had the better of the opening 30 minutes, with Ryan Hawkins firing across goal from 25 yards and Simon Lappin seeing his curling free-kick come back off the woodwork.

But substitute Sam Deadfield gave Basingstoke the lead on 36 minutes when he fired home from inside the box after Lynn where guilty of not clearing their lines from a corner.

Angry Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse remonstrated with the referee after Basingstoke skipper Charlie Kennedy was only shown a yellow card for a poor challenge on Cameron Norman just before the interval.

After the break Craig Parker had an effort blocked before Ryan Fryatt wasted an excellent chance, heading Lappin’s superb cross from the right wide of the target when well placed.

The Linnets introduced the trio of Tom Siddons, Cameron King and Michael Gash into the action in the final 30 minutes and all three breathed life into the hosts as an attacking force.

Lynn finally got the goal they deserved when a shot took a big deflection off defender Guri Demuria.

In a grandstand finish, substitute King forced the ball home after a goalmouth scramble - less than 90 seconds after the Linnets had got themselves back on level terms.

Lynn remain

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Lappin (King 73), Clunan, Parker, Hilliard, Mettam (Siddons 60), Hawkins (Gash 77), Subs not used: Frary, Jarvis.

Scorers: Demuria (own goal) 84, King 86.

Basingstoke: McAdden, Wohlfiel, Bennett, Hollamby (Deadfield 19) , Demuria, Bayliss, Collier, Kennedy, Bunting, Smart, McKnight. Subs not used: Braithwaite, McGuiness, Macauley.

Booked: Bayliss, Kennedy, Bennett.

Scorer: Deadfield 36.

Attendance 581.