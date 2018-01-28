King crowns a four-some display from King’s Lynn Town

Hitchin Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 4

King’s Lynn Town kept pace with Kettering Town at the top of the table with a comfortable win against the Canaries.

In the battle of the birds, it was Cameron King - a former Canary of the Norwich variety - who stole the show with a brace on his full Linnets’ debut.

The first 15 minutes saw the Canaries match their high-flying visitors.

A Lewis Rolfe free-kick was nodded down by Dan Webb to Trey Charles whose effort was straight at Alex Street.

Minutes later, Lynn broke the deadlock after Michael Gash picked up a throw in and ran into the box from the left to fire home a cross-shot from the narrowest of angles.

Shortly after, Ryan Hawkins nearly doubled the lead but Michael Johnson saved bravely at his feet before the same player then fired wide after being set up by King.

Hitchin were fortunate that a Michael Clunan free-kick evaded everyone as the Linnets started to boss the proceedings.

Charlie Smith fired wide after being found by Charles and Connor Vincent was denied by the offside flag as the hosts threatened to level.

Hawkins should have extended Lynn’s advantage on 40 minutes when his effort came back off the post with the goal at his mercy.

Lynn doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Full-back Cameron Norman pounced as Ben Walster missed an interception on the right and the ball was played across the area and back by Simon Lappin to find King on the edge of the box who slotted home to open his Linnets’ account.

Street made two routine saves from Charlie Smith and then Johnny McNamara.

At the other end, Dan Webb did well to put King off a shot and Jack James intercepted to cut off a run by Gash.

The game was put beyond doubt with two goals in the space of three minutes.

King scored his second from close range on 57 minutes after good work by Gash.

Three minutes later, Hawkins finally got his goal as he evaded Dan Webb and saw Johnson fumble his low shot into the net under his body.

There was no way back for the Canaries although substitute Brett Donnelly’s snap shot at least forced Street to make a smart save as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

Johnson did well to keep out an effort from substitute Craig Parker as Lynn threatened to match Hitchin’s five-goal winning margin from last season.

Robbie Burns came closest to a late consolation but was denied by a desperate double save from Street as he first stopped the substitute’s header and then clawed the ball off the goal line.

The outstretched leg of Johnson denied substiute Tom Siddons and Lynn a fifth goal in injury time.

Hitchin: Johnson, James, Walster, Rolfe, Webb, Bickerstaff, Kirkpatrick (Burns 67), Smith, Vincent, McNamara (Donnelly 71), Charles. Subs not used: Syme, Byrne.

Booked: Rolfe.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Frary, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, King (Parker 76), Gash (Siddons 74), Hawkins (Hilliard 76), Lappin.

Scorers: Gash 17, King 45, 57, Hawkins 60.

Attendance: 500.