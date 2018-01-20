King’s Lyn Town share the spoils in top-of-the-table clash

King’s Lynn Town 1 Weymouth 1

King’s Lynn Town relinquished top spot in the Southern League standings after a late goal denied them all three points in an absorbing top-of-the-table clash against promotion rivals Weymouth at The Walks.

Simon Lappin’s second half opener was cancelled out by Brandon Goodship four minutes from time but it was no more than the Terras deserved for an enterprising display on their travels.

With Kettering Town recording a 4-2 victory on the road at Merthyr Town, the Linnets dropped to second in the table - a point ahead of Hereford - the visitors to Lynn on Tuesday week - who won by a solitary goal at Dorchester.

Weymouth struck the woodwork twice and found home goalkeeper Alex Street in fine form between the posts and on another day could have easily gone home with all three points.

The game was played at a fine tempo on a difficult pitch but it was the south coast outfit who adapted to the conditions better.

Carmichael forced Street into an early save down to his left while Craig Parker saw his shot blocked at the other end before Michael Clunan drilled the rebound wide.

On twelve minutes Ryan Fryatt got on the end of a Ryan Jarvis cross but headed wide.

A good spell for the visitors saw Street save a deflected shot from Adbulai Baggie but in an end-to-end game.

Weymouth thought they had taken taken the lead in the 27th minute when Street got the faintest of touches to a fierce Goodship shot but the ball came back off the underside of the woodwork and was scrambled off the line to safety.

Lynn had the next chance with Cameron Norman trying his luck from distance after Lappin’s corner had been cleared.

The Terras remained largely in control and should have taken the lead three minutes after the restart after Charlie Davis fired wide after good work from Goodship.

Carmichael became the second player to hit the wodwoork in the 61st minute when his connection to an Abdulai Baggie flick grazed the outside of the post.

The introduction of Cameron King and Ryan Hawkins gave Lynn renewed vigour with Michael Gash heading over a Lappin cross.

Two minutes after Weymouth made a double substitution of their own they fell behind as Will Dennis could only parry Clunan’s cross from the right into the path of Lappin who nodded home at the far post.

But the visitors refused to buckle and in the 86th minute Goodship was at his clinical best to stab home a delivery from the left.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (King 57), Gash, Mettam (Hawkins 57) , Lappin. Subs not used: Siddons, Hilliard, Pearson.

Booked: Clunan.

Scorer: Lappin 75.

Weymouth: Dennis, Wells ( Ngalo 85), Buckley, Zubar, McCarthy, Carmichael, Davis (Wakefield 72), Brooks, Thomson, Goodship, Baggie (Baker 72) Subs not used: Sa, Stewart.

Booked: Zubar. Wells.

Scorer: Goodship 86.

Attendance: 684.