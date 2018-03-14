King’s Lynn beat 10-man Slough to keep grip on second spot

Have your say

King’s Lynn Town 1 Slough Town 0

A Tom Ward second-half goal meant The Linnets cemented their grip on second spot on Tuesday by putting a dent in ten-man Slough’s promotion hopes.

King’s Lynn Town are second in the Evo-Stik Southern League table on 79 points from 37, four points ahead of third-placed Weymouth; while Slough are 15 points adrift of Lynn with 14 games to fit in between now and the end of April.

Following Ward’s 64th-minute goal the visiting Matt Lench picked up his second yellow card of the evening for dissent to be sent-off.

Lynn made just the one change from the starting line-up with Craig Parker coming in for Simon Lappin who picked up a knock on Saturday.

Tom Siddons returned to the bench after a brief spell with Spalding United.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Hilliard, Gash (Siddons 69), Parker (Lappin 69), Hawkins. Subs: Lappin, Frary, Siddons, McQuaid, Pearson, Booked: Clunan Scorer: Ward 65.

Slough: Turner, Fraser (Jackman 78), Wells, Hollis, Nisbet, Togwell, Dobson, Dunn (Williams 78), Coles (Smart 84), Lench, Harris. Subs: Smart, Jackman, Williams. Booked: Lench, Dobson. Sent off Lench (two yellow cards).

Attendance: 752.