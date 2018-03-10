King’s Lynn company backs global tournament

A King’s Lynn-based company has come forward to sponsor the UK’s participation in the world’s most prestigious youth football tournament.

SKF Cooper, the inventor of the split roller bearing, is backing the SKF Cooper Meet the World Cup this summer.

The youth event takes place at Alive Lynnsport on May 19 and 20 ahead of the prestigious SKF Group sponsored Gothia Cup tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, in July.

The Lynn competition is being organised by King’s Lynn Community Football (www.kingslynncommunityfootball.co.uk).

Sports development manager Adam Garford said: “Alive Leisure are delighted to host the SKF Copper Cup at Alive Lynnsport and would welcome participants and spectators to come along in May to join in the fun.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for one of our under-15 football teams to get the chance to go to Sweden in July and compete in the largest football tournament in the world.”

Winning participants from the UK under-15s category will also receive an all expenses paid invitation to the Gothia Cup tournament.

As part of SKF’s involvement, a social media campaign called ‘Celebrate the World’ asks all participants in tournaments, as well as their families and friends in their network, to upload and share their goal celebrations.

The aim is to create an online meeting place that brings children together and also helps to spread participation to a wider audience.

The Gothia Cup is the world’s biggest sports tournament for boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18, and takes place in Sweden, each July.

Its main purpose is to create a meeting place for the world’s children, regardless of culture, age, social background or nationality.

Now more than 30-years-old, the tournament attracts around 1,500 teams from 70 different countries.

Pat Smith, general manager of SKF Cooper, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this extraordinary football tournament for young people.

“As well as being a fun event for participants, their friends and families, it provides a wonderful opportunity for them to meet young people from other cultures while following their passion for football.”

SKF and Gothia Cup began their partnership in 2006 and since then, Meet the World events have been arranged in 39 countries with 169 Meet the World tournaments.

During this period, SKF has brought more than 2,500 children from winning teams to Gothenburg and the Gothia Cup.

SKF is a leading global supplier and has in excess of 46,000 employees and is represented in more than 130 countries, with around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.

Cooper Roller Bearings Ltd, which is based on Wisbech Road in the town, was acquired by the SKF Group in 2013.

If you would like to be involved with the SKF Cooper Cup competition at Alive Lynnsport, please contact: klesummercup@gmail.com

Book before March 23 to receive the early bird fee offer.