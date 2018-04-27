King’s Lynn goalkeeper Street: We’ve still got a job to finish

Promotion to Step Two of the non-league ladder remains the sole target for King’s Lynn Town goalkeeper Alex Street as the club prepares itself for the imminent departure of Ian Culverhouse.

Culverhouse stunned Linnets’ fans on Sunday by announcing that he will stand down as manager at the end of the current campaign.

But Street, Lynn’s longest-serving player, says that the objective is exactly the same ahead of tomorrow’s final Southern League fixture at Chesham United.

The Linnets go into the game knowing that victory in Hertfordshire will give them home advantage in the play-offs after Kettering suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Tiverton on Tuesday night.

Street said: “Our aim at the start of the season was to get into the play-offs. We’ve achieved that, now it’s all about trying to go up.

“We’ve still got a job to do on the pitch and we’ve come too far as a group to just throw it all away.

“We are all together and we can’t let it affect us. What’s the point of beating a team like Hereford twice if you don’t want to get promoted?

“It is a massive loss, but it’s all about us (the players) and that’s what the Gaffer has said all season.

“It’s bizarre and the wrong timing, but Ian was honest and came out and told us.

“It’s happened and everyone has now got to get over it. We know if we win at Chesham then we will be at home in the play-offs.”

Street admitted that Culverhouse had a huge impact on his game during his 14-month tenure at The Walks.

“I’m gutted to see Ian leaving,” said Street.

“He has helped develop me into more of a footballer this season rather than a kicking goalkeeper.

“As a team he has made us play the right way, but the pitch at home hasn’t helped us recently.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen it in the nine or ten years I’ve been at the club.”

Street, who is targeting his 20th clean sheet of the season at Chesham, admitted that winning promotion with Lynn would be the highlight of his career.

“It would mean everything to me,” admitted Street.

“The last time the club won promotion, I didn’t really feel part of it because Danny (Gay) kept me out of the team.

“For the club to get into the Conference North or South would be absolutely massive.”