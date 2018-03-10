King’s Lynn Sunday League sides in cup semi-finals

It’s County Cup semi-final time for two of the representatives of the Lynn and District Sunday League.

Flying the flag in the last four of the Senior Cup are Chilvers, who travel to Yarmouth to take on the current holders Windmill, who accounted for CSKA Emneth in last year’s showpiece.

Chilvers are looking for their first-ever appearance in the final after a couple of semi-final defeats.

They have looked good in county fixtures this year, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two in three rounds so far.

Their stand-out result was beating Riverside 4-1 in the last eight, a team widely fancied to make the final.

Windmill themselves have been imperious as well, also scoring 12 and conceding two in three rounds so far.

Windmill and Chilvers are by the stand-out teams left in the competition and whilst it is a shame they meet in the semi, it will present a huge opportunity to win the cup to whoever triumphs in “The Swamp” on Sunday.

Acle Rangers or Horsford await the winner at Carrow Road.

Shouldham are the league’s sole representatives in the Junior Cup.

They make the trip to Sloughbottom Lane, Norwich, to take on Silver Fox for a place in the final, which is held at The Football Development Centre.

Silver Fox currently sit fifth in Division Three of the Norwich Sunday league with 10 wins and five defeats.

Shouldham have really improved since going in Division One of the new league set up with two wins and two defeats to sit fourth.

Silver Fox have certainly had no problem finding the net in county cup action, amassing 25 goals in four ties.

Shouldham have also found the back of the net with regularity, racking up 13 in three, but only conceding once (in the first round!)

This is an intriguing tie and no doubt Shouldham’s recent run of form will give them confidence to make their first showpiece in many years.

Aylsham or Qube await the winner in the final.