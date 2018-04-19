King’s Lynn Sunday promotion rivals share the spoils

Have your say

Lynn Sunday League

Division One

In a game which could potentially decide the Division One title, England’s Hope travelled to play Chilvers, writes Rob Bunting.

Both teams played out a tough 1-1 draw with Paul Richardson scoring for Hope and Jamie Burgess scoring for Chilvers.

Having lost to Woodman’s Cottage 10 days ago, Shouldham exacted revenge by winning the return fixture 4-2.

William Goldburn, Darren Street, Henry Davidson and John Murphy scored the goals that lifted Shouldham into second place in the league standings.

Woodman’s got their consolations through Richard Hunt and Dan Short.

In what was their second fixture of a busy week, Shouldham continued their good form with a closer-than-it-seems 8-2 win over Southery ASA.

Matty Weeds and Rob Eves scored for Southery, but it was nowhere near enough as the clinical Shouldham scored through Alex Oughton (2), Martyn Williams (2), John Murphy, Jo Malby, Louis Garrett and Jonathan Basham.

Division Two

Clenchwarton held Gorefield at 1-1 until the 70th minute when Gorefield went up several gears and romped away to a 7-1 win.

Adam Mason scored for Clenchwarton keeping them in the game.

But Gorefield won through Thomas Crowson (3), Ivan Crisp (2) and Lyndon Woods.

In their second game of the week, Gorefield kept up their winning run with a 4-2 win away at Long Sutton, having found themselves 2-0 down at one point.

Daniel Hood and Marcus Gilbertson put Long Sutton 2-0 up.

Gaywood Athletic and Clenchwarton Victory have both folded.

League Cup semi-final

England’s Hope awaited the winner of Chilvers v CSKA in the League Cup Final and it will be Chilvers they face at Wisbech Town FC on May 6 after they saw off CSKA 2-1.

Chilvers took the lead through Ash Fountain with Jack Johnson doubling their lead through a crowd of players.

CSKA did pull one back before half-time with a precision header looping over the Chilvers keeper.

Chilvers made things difficult for themselves when Jamie Burgess saw red in the 50th minute, but despite the best efforts of CSKA, Chilvers held onto the scoreline and will now compete in the final.

Congratulations to Chilvers and commiserations to CSKA.