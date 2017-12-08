King’s Lynn Town aim to go eight unbeaten at Farnborough

It will be a Norwich City re-union tomorrow when league leaders King’s Lynn Town travel to Farnborough for the first time.

Farnborough’s squad includes striker Jamie Cureton who at the age of 42 is still scoring goals, notching eight league goals so far this season.

Cureton began his career at Norwich City in 1994 and has recorded more than 700 Football League appearances scoring over 250 League goals.

He has a rather unique record of having played and scored in the top eight divisions in English football.

Cureton has played and scored against Lynn before, playing the full 90 minutes when Norwich City visited The Walks in July 2007 at a time when Ryan Jarvis was also with the Canaries.

On Tuesday night Simon Lappin, another former Canary opened his account for the Linnets during the 5-0 victory at St Neots (see page 87 for report).

Lappin said: “The biggest thing is three points but five goals is a bonus, We will keep the run going and ride the crest of the wave and move onto Saturday’s game at Farnborough.

“It will be a tough one. Every team wants to beat the team whose top of the league.

“It’s up to us to worry about ourselves and keep turning out performances and what it takes to win football matches.”