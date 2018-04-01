King’s Lynn Town are the best side in the league, says beaten Stratford boss

Stratford Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 5

Stratford Town boss Carl Adams has hailed King’s Lynn Town as the best team in the league after seeing them destroy his side at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday.

The Linnets boosted their Evo-Stik League South Premier title hopes with a 5-1 win -their sixth successive league victory - with a dominant display in Warwickshire

Lynn assured themselves of a place in the league play-offs as a result of their latest success.

Ian Culverhouse’s troops were simply too strong for their hosts in all areas of the pitch as they maintained the pressure on league leaders Hereford at the top.

Talking to the media after the game, Adams said: “King’s Lynn were very good. They are probably the best side in the league in my opinion.

“They are a real strong team and I’m not going to say that we gave them a couple of goals from set-pieces and the own goal was poor.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up and say that the other side were too good for us and I think they was.”

Lynn took the lead after just three minutes when Simon Lappin’s corner was met by the towering Tom Ward, who steered his header home unchallenged.

A few minutes later, Lynn came close to doubling their advantage after Michael Gash produced a bullet header that rattled Louis Connor’s bar from a Lappin corner.

The Lynn bombardment continued and in the 11th minute another Lappin delivery wes met by Gash, whose header was saved by Connor, only for the home shotstopper to drop the ball and Ward stabbed the ball home.

Stratford hauled themselves back in the game in the 16th minute after Loysio Recci connected with Will Grocott’s corner and the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line.

The goal gave the hosts a huge boost and for a few minutes it looked as though they could find a way back into the contest.

But their hopes were soon put to bed as King’s Lynn restored their two-goal advantage.

The excellent Gash worked his magic on the left before sending in a cross for Leam Mettam to fire past Connor.

Five minutes into the second half when Stratford skipper James Fry turned the ball into his own net after the imperious Lappin produced another beautifully-weighted ball into the box.

To their credit, Stratford refused to cave in and created a few opportunities of their own.

A fine pass from Dan Summerfield put Charlie Evans through and the youngster forced a good stop out of Alex Street, before Ben Stephens saw his follow-up effort go just wide.

Grocott teased the Lynn defence before attempting a dipping effort that was tipped away by Street at full stretch.

Lynn completed another emphatic performance nine minutes from time when substitute Tom Siddons cut in on the left before firing past Connor from the edge of the area.

The Linnets return to action tomorrow when they host promotion rivals Kettering Town in a huge Easter Monday clash at The Walks (3pm).

Stratford: Connor, Summerfield, Evans, Thomas, Recci, Fry, Marsden (Luckie 73), Hancocks (Bako 73), Taylor, Grocott, Stephens. Subs: Bako, Ahenkorah, Luckie, Francis, Gallinagh.

Booked: Thomas, Recci, Hancocks, Bako.

Scorer: Recci 17.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy (Frary 70), Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, King (Clunan 63), Parker, Gash (Siddons 57), Mettam, Lappin. Subs: Siddons, Hawkins, Clunan, Hilliard, Frary.

Booked: Parker, Lappin.

Scorers: Ward 3, 12, Mettam 36, Fry (own goal) 50, Siddons 81.

Attendance: 282.