King’s Lynn Town boss plays down title chances

Ian Culverhouse has played down King’s Lynn Town’s chances of winning the Southern League Premier Division, despite turning up the heat on league leaders Hereford.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Farnborough at The Walks saw the Linnets close the gap at the top of the table to just a point after Hereford, who still have two games in hand, lost by the same scoreline at Basingstoke.

But speaking to the Lynn News after Lynn’s latest triumph, Culverhouse said: “I think Hereford will win the title as they are the best team we’ve played so far.

“The title is theirs. They are top of the pile for a reason and one of those reasons is their consistency prior to last week.

“Hereford will bounce back, but there’s no pressure on us and we’ll take one game at a time and see where it takes us at the end of the season.

“You have to remember that this club finished 16th in the league last season, now all of a sudden we are battling it out with the big boys at the top.

“As a group we will keep on pushing and pushing and see how far it takes us.”

The Lynn chief has admitted that having attacking midfielder Cameron King back from injury will be like signing a new player.

King, who has been sidelined for six weeks with an ankle problem, was an unused substitute during Lynn’s weekend win.

“It was nice to have Cameron back with the group today,” said Culverhouse.

“He is a special player who will make a lot of difference for us during the run-in.

“Cameron was just getting his match fitness before picking up his injury.

“He’s got good feet and is a bright, clever player.

“It’s about players getting in the right pockets in the right areas and Cameron has got the ability to find and hit the right spaces.”

The Linnets now face two successive Saturdays on the road with trips to Redditch and Stratford respectively, with a rearranged home game against Basingstoke sandwiched in between.

Hereford’s scheduled game at home to Frome tonight is in extreme doubt after melting snow on the pitch has left the surface at Edgar Street extremely wet.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at 1pm today.