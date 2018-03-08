King’s Lynn Town boss predicts another classic encounter

King’s Lynn Town and Hereford produced a classic encounter in the last meeting between the two sides - and Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse is expecting a similar scenario when the two sides lock horns again this weekend.

The Linnets, who trail the Bulls by ten points going into Saturday’s latest Southern League game, stole the points at the Walks thanks to a last-gasp winner from Toby Hilliard in a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Second-placed Lynn came from two goals behind that evening and Culverhouse said: “It could be a real classic.

“They are a great side and, for the neutral, their visit to us in January was an outstanding game played between two high quality sides, which we nicked right at the end.

“I’m not surprised by Hereford and the season they are having. They are a big club where things went wrong a few years back but they are now fighting their way back up the pyramid and I’m sure it won’t be long before they are playing league football again.

“Having said that we have our own challenges and targets more immediately and it’s important that we get something from this game.

“We deserved a point at Tiverton but didn’t bring it home so we now move onto this game looking for points.

“It’s so tight in and around us. There will be jostling and changing positions between now and the end of next month with points being gained and dropped by everyone.

“I understand we are taking a good following to Hereford. I’m sure it will be a cracking atmosphere with a big crowd and two quality teams going at it.”

The Linnets, who are looking to bounce back from their single-goal defeat to Tiverton, will be without suspended striker Leon Mettam and the injured Cameron King.