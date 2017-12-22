King’s Lynn Town boss prepares squad for Merthyr trip

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse is chomping at the bit for his side to return to action.

After losing fixtures against Gosport Borough and Slough Town to the cold snap, the Linnets return to action with a trip to Merthyr Town tomorrow.

Culverhouse said: “It has been a frustrating spell. The games were flowing nicely then suddenly the weather turned and we have lost some fixtures.

“People have said to me it’s a bit of a trip being so close to Christmas, but believe you me I would much prefer going to Merthyr on a Saturday rather than a wet night in January.

“We will travel on the day on a comfortable coach, hopefully do a job, and then jump back on it and come home. I have no problem with the situation at all.

“The lads have trained well over the last week or so and maybe the little break will have freshened some of the lads up a little bit and allowed some knocks and bruises to heal.

“We will be without both Ryan (Fryatt) and Michael (Clunan), so I will have to shuffle the pack a bit and change some things.”

“That’s what I am paid to do and to date really we have been lucky with injuries and suspensions so again we will take it all in our stride.”

The fan-owned Martyrs have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks as they look to settle an outstanding tax bill of £25,000.

The Welsh outfit lost 80 per cent of their playing squad in November because of the financial crisis and were subsequently beaten 13-1 at Chesham United where they had a 15-year-old in goal.

Although they haven’t won a game since the end of October, their form has improved dramatically since that drubbing with a number of new players arriving at Penydarren Park.

Culverhouse added: “I’m expecting a tough fixture with Merthyr and with all of their recent problems off the pitch, I’m sure it will have galvanised them on the pitch further.

“Some players who left them a few weeks back have now returned which will strengthen them further.

“The surface I am sure we will enjoy as we do like to try to get the ball down and play so it should be a good contest.”

Oliver Davies has agreed to return to help solve Merthyr Town’s goalkeeping crisis for the upcoming fixtures.

With Cameron Clarke and Ed Hewitson being forced to leave the field in consecutive games at Kings Langley and Basingstoke Town, Davies will be the fifth goalkeeper to be used by the Martyrs in three games.

Hereford FC teenager Harry Franklin has also joined Merthyr Town on loan in order to get some first team football.