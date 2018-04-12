King’s Lynn Town boss says his side are ready for vital Poppies clash

Ian Culverhouse has reassured King’s Lynn Town supporters that his side will be ready for Thursday night’s crunch top-of-the-table clash against Kettering Town at The Walks.

Culverhouse felt his side were a little off-colour during the goalless draw with Merthyr on Saturday and admitted that they will need to improve for the big rearranged game which was postponed from Easter Monday.

The fourth-placed Poppies, along with both Weymouth and Slough, are chasing Lynn for second spot and, ultimately, home advantage in the play-offs and a bumper crowd is expected for the visit of Marcus Law’s side.

It promises to be a classic encounter between two in-form teams, who are unbeaten in seven and five matches respectively.

Culverhouse said: “It’s our biggest game of the season and we will be ready for Thursday, that’s for sure. We will regroup at training on Monday (last night) and go again against Kettering.

“The players are a little bit down in the changing room but that’s the beauty of football. There’s always another game around the corner to get straight back into it.

“They know they let themselves down, the intensity wasn’t there against Merthyr and we didn’t play with our normal tempo.”

Kettering, who have three games in hand, trail Lynn by seven points and victory for either side will put them in pole position to finish in the runners-up berth come the end of the campaign.

The Linnets boss is refusing to take anything for granted despite guiding the club to the play-offs in his first full season in charge.

“Last year we finished 13th in the table but now we’re battling with the big boys,” said Culverhouse.

“It’s testament to the players in the dressing room. We will keep going, give it a right go and try to pick up as many points as possible.”

Lynn went down 1-0 in their New Year’s Day clash against the Poppies at Latimer Park and Culverhouse knows there is likely to be little between the two sides when they lock horns again on Thursday.

“Kettering are a very good team,” said the Linnets chief.

“They are a very physical and experienced group. We will need to match their physicality and show a little bit more quality on the ball.

“You have to earn the right to win games in this league, you can’t turn up and expect to beat teams. Against Merthyr, the gaps between the three units were far too big and we did too much running.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are a lot more compact on Thursday and have bodies around the ball when it comes into the box.”