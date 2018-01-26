King’s Lynn Town boss wants players to stay focused for Hitchin trip

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is calling on his players to focus on the task in hand when they travel to Hitchin tomorrow.

While much of the talk around the town is focused on Tuesday’s big top-of-the-table clash at home to Hereford, Culverhouse is not looking beyond tomorrow’s trip to Top Field.

Culverhouse said: “Next Tuesday evening will look after itself and I think a few people – not the players I hasten to add - have lost sight that we have an important job to do this weekend.

“Once that is done we move onto another challenge. It’s the ethic I have and always will use at the club.”

Nicknamed the Canaries, Hitchin currently occupy 11th spot in the Southern League Premier Division standings and, like many of Lynn’s recent opponents, have a good home record.

“It’s another extremely difficult away task for us admitted Culverhouse.

“It will be a tough, physical game for sure if it’s anything like when they came to our place earlier in the season.

“We worked very hard that evening for the 2-0 win and we will need more of the same on Saturday if we are to get something from the game.

“We put in a good shift at Frome two weeks back and secured a valuable point.

“I expect and in fact demand another performance of similar standards at Hitchin. You have to be at it for every game, week in, week out, in this league.

“Many of the teams are very competitive and have it in their locker to churn out a surprise result every now and then.

“Weymouth got caught with their trousers down on Tuesday (2-1 defeat at Dunstable) and there will be more surprises between now and April.

“I want to make sure we are not amongst many of them and to be doing that I will not be looking any further ahead than the next game.”