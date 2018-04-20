King’s Lynn Town chairman issues rallying call to fans

King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve is calling on the West Norfolk community to help secure the club home advantage in the Southern Premier Division play-offs.

The high-flying Linnets, who host St Neots Town at The Walks tomorrow, are chasing promotion.

And Cleeve believes his team’s chances of gaining an advantage on their own patch will be enhanced by a big turnout of fans against the Saints.

Cleeve said: “I think it’s a very exciting time for the football club.

“The team are playing some great football on the pitch and the team have got every chance of winning promotion.

“Our whole season comes down to the next three or four matches.

“It is the first time the club have found themselves in the play-offs since it was reformed.

“It’s a massive game against St Neots and, if we can win it, we will almost be guaranteed second spot.

“At the beginning of the season, most Lynn fans would have taken where we are as a good result.

“I hope those fans will turn out in their numbers and help us over the finishing line.”

The big clash between Kettering Town and Weymouth last night was likely to have a huge bearing on where Lynn finish in the league standings.

A draw between the two promotion rivals would leave matters in Lynn’s own hands with victories in their final two fixtures good enough to see The Walks outfit finish second.

But victory for either side, especially Kettering, who travel to league champions Hereford tomorrow, could complicate the equation and see Lynn finish third.

There are also a number of other scenarios which could see the Linnets finish fifth, but they would have to drop points in their remaining two outings for that to happen.

Meanwhile, Cleeve this week quashed speculation linking manager Ian Culverhouse with a move to League Two Cambridge United.

The former Norwich City defender was rumoured to be joining forces with Joe Dunne, who he worked with at Colchester, at the Abbey Stadium.

On the speculation, Cleeve took to Twitter to say: “This is the one and only time that I will ever comment on speculation.

“I want our club to focus on the job in hand over the next few weeks and not the negativity that some thrive on.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the rumours that Ian Culverhouse is going to Cambridge United.”

But the long-term future of the Linnets’ chief remains in doubt.

Culverhouse’s public outburst about the state of the pitch following the Weymouth home game is a clear sign that everything in the garden isn’t rosy at The Walks despite the club’s lofty league position.