King’s Lynn Town close gap on Hereford

King’s Lynn Town 3 Farnborough 1

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse praised his team’s never-say-die attitude as they continued their pursuit of league leaders Hereford by beating Farnborough at The Walks.

The Linnets were struggling to shrug off their visitors on a bitterly cold afternoon after Michael Fernandes had cancelled out Toby Hilliard’s opener going into the interval.

But second half efforts from Michael Gash and substitute Tom Siddons saw the Norfolk side pick up another crucial three points in their quest for promotion.

Culverhouse said: “These players keep going and they are a pleasure to train and be a manager of. They just never give up.

“They are a close-knit bunch and the camaraderie between them is very, very good.

“As a group they look after each other and they also demand it from each other. That’s only going to bode well because if you have that attitude you can go a long way.

“Farnborough gave us a bit of a lesson at their place, so this shows just how far we’ve come since that result earlier in the season.

“It was very difficult conditions for both teams, but I thought we controlled the majority of the game and were worthy winners on the afternoon.”

Lynn took the lead in the 14th minute after Tom Ward’s curling effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Aaron Bufton, who made some excellent saves during an open encounter, and Hilliard followed up to nod home the rebound.

A brilliant move saw Connor Callcutt play the ball back into the path of Andrew Sealey-Harris whose effort came back off the base of the home post.

The lively Fernandes punished a goalkeeping error from Alex Street to level matters going into the interval.

After a scrappy opening to the second period, Lynn took the lead midway through the half after Cameron Norman’s effort was saved by Bufton only for the ball to fall to Michael Gash to smash home on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Lynn wrapped up the points eight minutes from time when Siddons converted a free-kick from Michael Clunan.

The Walks outfit now trail Hereford, who lost 3-1 at Basingstoke, by a point but the Bulls still have two games in hand.

King’s Lynn Town (4-1-2-1-2): Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy (Frary 90+3), Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Hilliard, Gash, Parker (Hawkins 65), Lappin (Siddons 73). Subs not used: King and Pearson.

Farnborough (4-2-3-1): Bufton, King (Cunningham 53), Jones, Fearn (Campbell 81), Bailey, Oseni, Fernades, Barton, Callcutt, Sealey-Harris, Deacon (Hangar 46). Subs not used: Omarone.

Attendance: 490.