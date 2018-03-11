King’s Lynn Town complete league double over Hereford

Hereford 0 King’s Lynn Town 2

Second half goals from Ryan Fryatt and Toby Hilliard saw King’s Lynn Town complete a memorable double over league leaders Hereford.

The Linnets, who twice had the woodwork to thank, produced a stubborn rearguard action at times before claiming all three points at Edgar Street.

Lynn took the lead in the 59th minute when a corner from skipper Michael Clunan was flicked on at the front post by Michael Gash and Ryan Fryatt was on hand to nod past Horsell.

Four minutes later, Lynn doubled their advantage on the counter attack which ended with Toby Hilliard firing the ball past Horsell at his near post.

It was Hilliard’s second goal against the Bulls this season and a further sign that the Linnets haven’t giving up all hope of winning the Southern League Premier Division title just yet.

Hereford: Horsell, Oates, Bowen (Bird 85), Murphy (Smith 67), Deaman, O’Shea, Reffell, Richards, Myrie-Williams (Mills 67), Haysham, Symons. Subs not used: Liburd and Puddy.

Booked: Haysham, Richards, Bowen, O’Shea, Murphy

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Hilliard, Gash, Hawkins (Parker 82), Lappin. Subs no used: Frary, McQuaid, Pearson.

Booked: Norman, Hawkins, Hilliard.

Scorers: Fryatt 58, Hilliard 63.

Attendance: 3,424.