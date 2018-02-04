King’s Lynn Town cruise to biggest home win of the season

King’s Lynn Town 5 Dunstable Town 0

King’s Lynn Town completed a memorable week for the club by recording their biggest home win of the season against Dunstable Town at The Walks.

Goals from Ryan Hawkins, Craig Parker, Ryan Fryatt and substitutes Tom Siddons and Eoin McQuaid ensured there was no slip-up after the midweek victory over promotion rivals Hereford.

The Linnets created a host of opportunities throughout the afternoon and the winning margin could have been so much bigger had it not been for the heroics of visiting goalkeeper Will Hall.

Lynn made on change from the starting eleven that recorded the excellent victory over Hereford with Parker coming in for Cameron King who could be sidelined for anything for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Visiting Dunstable, in a relegation battle with Gosport Borough, had little to offer against a confident Lynn side who dominated throughout.

Full-back Cameron Norman was again inspirational for the hosts, creating openings for both Frazer Blake-Tracy and Ryan Hawkins early on.

Defender Ryan Fryatt was the next to go close, heading Michael Clunan’s corner across goal, while Michael Gash headed Blake-Tracy’s cross wide of the target.

It was almost shooting practice for the hosts as Hawkins fired wide and Parker saw his shot by visiting goalkeeper Will Hall with Norman unlucky not to get on the rebound.

After forcing a succession of corners, Lynn finally made their dominance count with two goals in as many minutes.

Parker saw his first effort blocked blocked and the rebound come back off the post before he finally bundled the ball home at the third attempt.

One became two when Gash saw his effort beaten out by Hall and, while the frontman couldn’t force the rebound home, Hawkins was on hand to stab the ball over the line.

Lynn goalkeeper Alex Street was called into action for the first time early in the second half when he saved full length to deny Ward,

Shortly after, Lynn put the game out of reach when Fryatt towered above the visiting Dunstable defenders to head home Clunan’s corner.

The remaining goals came from two of Lynn’s three substitutes.

The was no luck for Toby Hilliard who saw his shot well saved in the 69th minute, but four minutes later Tom Siddons was on hand to score on the rebound after Dion Frary had headed Simon Lappin’s corner onto the bar.

Hilliard was once again thwarted this time by the bar, but Eion McQuaid was more fortunate with a deflected strike from distance that hit the underside of the bar and was adjudged to have crossed the line for his first league goal for the club.

Hall, who had done well to keep the score down with a string of fine saves, produced a good stop to deny Siddons a second.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Frary, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan (McQuaid 70), Parker, Gash (Siddons 62), Hawkins (Hilliard 62), Lappin. Subs: Hilliard, Siddons, McQuaid, Pearson.

Booked: Blake-Tracy.

Scorers: Parker 36, Hawkins 38, Fryatt 51, Siddons 73. McQuaid 76.

Dunstable: Hall, Closo, Ward, Collins, Andriopoulos (E. Amu 72), Yong, Ladipo (Hudson 62), Osei-bonsu, A Amu, Lamptey (Williams 84), Williams. Subs not used: Hudson, Vracui

Attendance: 699.