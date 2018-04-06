King’s Lynn Town defender Ward on the prowl for more goals

Strikers get their thrill from scoring goals, defenders from shutting out top forwards.

But King’s Lynn Town centre back Tom Ward has been achieving both of late as the Linnets close in on promotion.

Going into tomorrow’s game against Merthyr Town at The Walks, Ward has got the taste for goalscoring again.

He was arguably the star during the Linnets’ 5-1 victory at Stratford Town last Saturday, netting with a header and a finish from close range.

It took his tally for the season to four and Ward said: “As much as Ian (Culverhouse) wants us to play attractive football, he also wants us to score from restarts.

“I do tend to find when I score they do come in a bit of a run. Once I got one last Saturday, I always fancied myself to get another.

“We’ve got so much quality going forward, but we are capable of scoring goals all over the field and that’s why so many players have chipped in.

“As a team we are not relying on a number nine or ten to score all of the time and we are hard to defend against as we’ve got so many threats.

“Ryan (Fryatt) has also had a great season and he is one of the best attacking centre-halves that I’ve played with.

“When a 50/50 ball goes into the box, I fancy Ryan or myself to score over any other partnership in the league, so good is the delivery from both Lapps (Simon Lappin) and MC (Michael Clunan).”

The classy central defender also paid tribute to Tom Siddons for his contribution.

Siddons has 11 goals to his name this campaign and Ward said: “Tom has done brilliantly coming off the bench for us.

“He hasn’t really had a real run of games in the side, but he is still scoring. When he played for England U18 he was unreal and I think an even fitter Tom Siddons is capable of scoring more goals.”

Ward’s final mission this season is to help Lynn win promotion. “Fair play to Hereford if they go on to win the league,” he said. “We’ll keep on going and trying to win every game.

“The fans have been brilliant this season. We now owe it to them to make sure that we go on and get at least second spot so we get home advantage in the play-offs.”