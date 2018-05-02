King’s Lynn Town end play-off hoodoo with stunning catalogue of goals

Southern League Premier play-off semi-final

King’s Lynn Town 3 Weymouth 0

No Caption ABCDE

King’s Lynn Town ended their play-off hoodoo in spectacular fashion to book a home final against Slough Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lynn - without a play-off victory to their name in three previous attempts at The Walks before tonight - blew away Weymouth with a stunning catalogue of goals in front of a four-figure crowd.

Three incredible first-half strikes, fit enough to grace any football stadium in the world, put Ian Culverhouse’s side firmly in control before sensible game management ensured there were no slip-ups after the break.

Lynn felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the early exchanges after Michael Gash appeared to be brought down in the box but referee Abi Marriott waved Lynn’s appeals away.

No Caption ABCDE

The Linnets were indebted to Alex Street for a couple of excellent saves as the Terras looked to strike an early blow.

Street comfortably dealt with an Abdulai Baggie effort after the wideman had broken into the box, but had to be at his very best to thwart leading league marksman Brandon Goodship with his body a minute later.

Lynn then decided to launch their own goal-of-the season competition in front of their biggest crowd of the campaign.

Toby Hilliard was hauled to the floor by Thiago Caze Da Silva, which earned the Weymouth defender a yellow card, and up stepped Cameron Norman to score with a curling free-kick from all of 25 yards - matching his effort in the 3-1 victory at Chesham United on Saturday.

No Caption ABCDE

Less than a minute later, Lynn doubled their advantage when a Weymouth clearance fell to Craig Parker 30 yards out and the midfielder drilled the ball into the net on the half-volley.

Lynn’s opening two goals both had class stamped all over them, but the hosts, and Cameron King in particular, decided to leave the very best until last.

The fingertips of Will Dennis denied Norman a second stunning goal from another another set-piece routine as the Terras shotstopper pushed the ball narrowly wide of his left post.

But what followed was simply breathtaking.

There seemed little danger as Simon Lappin’s corner was cleared until King, 25 yards out, watched the ball drop before unleashing an unstoppable volley into the top corner.

The second half failed to reproduce the incredible drama of the first 45 minutes, but Lynn fans didn’t care as they soaked up another memorable midweek performance under the lights.

Weymouth tried their best to find a way back into the tie and, despite seeing plenty of the ball, it was Lynn who created the better opportunities in front of goal.

Parker could have easily helped himself to a second, while defender Ryan Fryatt, who was magnificent at the back for The Walks outfit, twice went close to finding the back of the net with headers.

In the other semi-final, Slough Town defeated Kettering Town 3-1 to set up a one-off showdown at Lynn on Monday.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Lappin, Fryatt, Jarvis, King (McQuaid 89), Parker, Gash, Hilliard (Ward 74), Hawkins (Mettam 74). Subs: Mettam, Ward, Frary, McQuaid, Siddons.

Scorers: Norman 14, Parker 15. King 39.

Weymouth: Dennis, Wells (Wakefield 63), Buckley, Zubar, Cazé Da Silva (Davis h/t), Carmichael, McCarthy, Baggie (Baker 63), Thomson, Goodship, Brooks. Subs not used: Sa and Stewart.

Booked: Da Silva, Buckley, Carmichael, Goodship, Wakefield, Zubar.

Attendance: 1,223.