King’s Lynn Town face a season-defining ten days

King’s Lynn Town begin the start of what can only be described as a season-defining ten days when they host Weymouth at The Walks tomorrow.

Almost a year to the day that the Terras crushed the Linnets 6-1 on their last visit to Norfolk, Lynn commence a tough run of games against sides in the higher reaches of the Southern League Premier Division table.

Following tomorrow’s home encounter against the fourth-placed Terras, Lynn travel to ninth-placed Hitchin Town – where they were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering last season – on Saturday before entertaining non-league giants Hereford on January 30.

On Wednesday, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve, Tweeted: “Can’t wait for the match against Weymouth, massive game first versus fourth.”

The Linnets are currently on a dip in form with one win in their last four while Weymouth have not lost in the last five league meetings between the two sides. Three points for Lynn would move them six points clear of the Terras having played the same number of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the league tomorrow, Hereford travel to Dorchester Town while Slough Town face a tricky trip to Biggleswade Town.

n Former King’s Lynn Town defender Sam Gaughran has signed for Southern League rivals Royston Town.

On snapping up the services of Gaughran, who made his debut as a substitute in a 5-0 victory over Dunstable Town last Saturday, delighted Crows boss Steve Castle said: “Sam has played most of this season for our rivals. He had fallen out of favour and approached us.

“We are happy to get him in here, especially with our loan signing from Cambridge Utd, Harry Darling, being recalled.”