King’s Lynn Town faced with Somerset trek

King’s Lynn Town will need to be aware of Frome Town’s goalscoring threat when they make one of their longest trips of the season tomorrow.

The Robins have registered in 15 consecutive matches and there looks to be more on the cards when the two sides lock horns at Badgers Hill.

There’s no shortage of goals in Frome matches these days and more than two-and-a-half have been scored in 81 per cent of Frome’s games this season.

The Linnets currently have the second tightest defence in the Southern League Premier Division and Ian Culverhouse’s side will have to be at their best to keep the likes of Jon Davies at bay.

Davies currently has 13 league and cup goals to his name for the Somerset side who have started to find the back of net with regualarity since the end of October.

Frome recently lost the services of forward Jake Jackson to Vanarama National League South club Chippenham Town.

The 23-year-old had been a consistent performer for the Somerset outfit after arriving from Yate Town in 2015.

The Robins returned home with a point following a goalless draw between the sides in the reverse fixture last August.

Lynn will be hoping that international clearance has been received for recent arrival Cameron King, signed from Shamrock Rovers at the weekend, so the attacking midfieldercan make his debut for the club.

Meanwhile, the club have raised ticket prices for the crunch clash against promotion rivals Hereford United at The Walks on Tuesday, January 30.

The general admission price for adults has been set at £15, with it costing an extra £1 to sit in the main stand (£16).

Hereford moved to within two points of Lynn in the league standings on Tuesday night following a 2-1 victory over Stratford Town.

The Bulls, who turn their attentions to the FA Trophy action tomorrow, have three games in hand on Lynn.