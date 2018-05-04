King’s Lynn Town fans advised to arrive early for play-off final

Club officials are urging King’s Lynn Town fans to arrive early for Monday’s Southern League play-off final against The Rebels.

The promotion showdown at The Walks (3pm) is expected to attract a bumper four-figure gate.

Linnets media officer Mark Hearle said: “It was a tremendous evening on Wednesday with probably one of the most complete 90 minute performances from a Lynn team in my memory.

“A very good Weymouth team were made to look ordinary. A long slog of a season has now come down to 90 minutes of football on a Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

“If we couldn’t gain promotion automatically we now have the chance of promotion via the back door as it were.

“The team, under Ian’s leadership, this season have been nothing short of sensational at times and to maintain a top-two berth since November is some achievement.

“However that now counts for nothing as it’s all down to this game.

“If you’re coming along on, please come along and get yourself into the ground in good time,” said Hearle.

“The club are expecting a big turnout of supporters and we don’t want anyone missing anything.

“If possible, I would encourage fans to buy their tickets online via the club’s official website at: www.kltown.co.uk

“However if you cannot do this admission will of course be available on the day.”

Slough, who enjoyed a memorable FA Cup adventure this season, ended their league campaign in third place after accumulating an incredible 99 points – one less than Lynn – despite playing catch up in the second half of the season.