King’s Lynn Town FC bid to bounce back at Gosport

Leaders King’s Lynn Town are back in action again tonight (Tuesday 12) when they make the long midweek trip to take on Gosport Borough in a rearranged Evostik Southern League Premier Division fixture.

The Linnets will be looking to get back on track following Saturday’s 5-2 thumping at Farnborough – a result that ended their recent fine away form.

Key midfielder Michael Clunan serves the last of his three-match suspension but defender Ryan Fryatt will be available for the trip down south as his suspension following his dismissal on Saturday would take place in next Saturday’s crunch home top-of-the-table fixture with Slough Town.

Speaking ahead of the away match to www.kltown.co.uk, manager Ian Culverhouse says he is looking for a big response following Saturday’s reverse.

“I have said enough about Saturday after the game and now as a unit we must move on from it,” said Culverhouse.

“It is no good going over the old ground. It’s happened, we deal with it as a team and we now face the challenge of Gosport. I am expecting a tough battle if I am honest.

“I didn’t think they were a bad outfit when they were at ours early season and last midweek they won at Farnborough – I really need to say no more do I.

“They have made some squad changes since we played them so I am expecting a difficult evening. It’s never easy doing a distance midweek game with players having to take time away from work and arriving home in the early hours of the following morning.

“However situations like this will be reversed later in the season and other teams are facing the same as us so we will buckle down and get on with it. It goes without saying I will be looking for a vast improvement.”

Gosport currently sit 23rd in the league with Lynn winning the reverse fixture in August by a two-goal margin.